MCT is a virtually colorless, odorless and rapidly digested carrier oil. MCT’s are readily absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract and are easily metabolized by the liver, where they encourage the use of fat for energy rather than for storage. When combined with MCT, CBD hemp oil is highly bioavailable. For best results, we suggest holding the oil under your tongue for faster absorption and maximum bioavailability.



99% pure pharmaceutical grade crystalline CBD

Pesticide Free

Non-GMO

Grown with Organic Practices

Potent, Maximum Strength Formulation



Serving Size Options:



30ml: 50mg per serving; 1500mg CBD per 30ml bottle

60ml: 50mg per serving; 3000mg CBD per 60ml bottle



Ingredients: Organic Coconut Fractionated Medium Chain Triglycerides, CBD Isolate