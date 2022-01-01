About this product
MCT is a virtually colorless, odorless and rapidly digested carrier oil. MCT’s are readily absorbed by the gastrointestinal tract and are easily metabolized by the liver, where they encourage the use of fat for energy rather than for storage. When combined with MCT, CBD hemp oil is highly bioavailable. For best results, we suggest holding the oil under your tongue for faster absorption and maximum bioavailability.
99% pure pharmaceutical grade crystalline CBD
Pesticide Free
Non-GMO
Grown with Organic Practices
Potent, Maximum Strength Formulation
Serving Size Options:
30ml: 50mg per serving; 1500mg CBD per 30ml bottle
60ml: 50mg per serving; 3000mg CBD per 60ml bottle
Ingredients: Organic Coconut Fractionated Medium Chain Triglycerides, CBD Isolate
About this brand
Upstate Elevator Supply Co.
Upstate Elevator Supply Co. is a Burlington, Vermont CBD company that makes ingestible, beverage, pet, and topical products that elevate your everyday life.