The new 1+ gram Urb Disposable Vape is a custom device with 420mA battery and retrofitted with completely dialed in and tested airflow to ensure the best temperature, flavor, and no clogging. Each device is equipped with a recharging port to ensure no oil is wasted. The Urb Disposable is the first to market with “super” strains and formula’s boosting Sativas with Delta 8 and Delta 10, Hyrbids with Delta 8 and CBD, and Indica’s with Delta 8 and CBN.



Double Bubble OG- Hybrid (Delta 8 & CBD)