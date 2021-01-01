URB Natural
URB Organic - 1 Gallon
About this product
“Grow Higher” with URB Natural
-5 Year Shelf Life
Guaranteed Analysis
-Humic Acid 12.00%
-Bacillus subtilis 2x 1,000,000 CFU/ml
-Bacillus lichenformis 1x 100,000,000 CFU/ml
-Bacillus subtilis subsp. spiziizeni 2x 100,000,000 CFU/ml
-Bacillus pumilus 1x 10,000,000 CFU/ml
-Bacillus megaterium 1x 1,000,000 CFU/ml
-Trichoderma harzianum 1x 1,000,000 CFU/ml
Feeding Regimen
Hydroponic: Dilute 5-10mL/gal weekly. Use continuously throughout growing cycle.
Soil/Soilless Medium: Dilute 15mL/gal and incorporate in normal watering/nutrient protocols. Use continuously throughout the growing cycle. Use 10mL at final flushing.
Foliar Application: Dilute 10mL/gal and spray plant during first five to seven weeks of vegetative growth. *Do not apply during flowering stage.
Seed Soak: Soak seeds for 15-30 minutes prior to germination
Nutrient/Fertilizer Reduction
Hydroponic1: a 25-35% nutrient/fertilizer reduction can be incorporated.
Soil/Soilless2: a 15-25% nutrient/fertilizer reduction can be incorporated
-5 Year Shelf Life
Guaranteed Analysis
-Humic Acid 12.00%
-Bacillus subtilis 2x 1,000,000 CFU/ml
-Bacillus lichenformis 1x 100,000,000 CFU/ml
-Bacillus subtilis subsp. spiziizeni 2x 100,000,000 CFU/ml
-Bacillus pumilus 1x 10,000,000 CFU/ml
-Bacillus megaterium 1x 1,000,000 CFU/ml
-Trichoderma harzianum 1x 1,000,000 CFU/ml
Feeding Regimen
Hydroponic: Dilute 5-10mL/gal weekly. Use continuously throughout growing cycle.
Soil/Soilless Medium: Dilute 15mL/gal and incorporate in normal watering/nutrient protocols. Use continuously throughout the growing cycle. Use 10mL at final flushing.
Foliar Application: Dilute 10mL/gal and spray plant during first five to seven weeks of vegetative growth. *Do not apply during flowering stage.
Seed Soak: Soak seeds for 15-30 minutes prior to germination
Nutrient/Fertilizer Reduction
Hydroponic1: a 25-35% nutrient/fertilizer reduction can be incorporated.
Soil/Soilless2: a 15-25% nutrient/fertilizer reduction can be incorporated
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!