About this product

“Grow Higher” with URB Natural



-5 Year Shelf Life



Guaranteed Analysis

-Humic Acid 12.00%

-Bacillus subtilis 2x 1,000,000 CFU/ml

-Bacillus lichenformis 1x 100,000,000 CFU/ml

-Bacillus subtilis subsp. spiziizeni 2x 100,000,000 CFU/ml

-Bacillus pumilus 1x 10,000,000 CFU/ml

-Bacillus megaterium 1x 1,000,000 CFU/ml

-Trichoderma harzianum 1x 1,000,000 CFU/ml



Feeding Regimen

Hydroponic: Dilute 5-10mL/gal weekly. Use continuously throughout growing cycle.



Soil/Soilless Medium: Dilute 15mL/gal and incorporate in normal watering/nutrient protocols. Use continuously throughout the growing cycle. Use 10mL at final flushing.



Foliar Application: Dilute 10mL/gal and spray plant during first five to seven weeks of vegetative growth. *Do not apply during flowering stage.



Seed Soak: Soak seeds for 15-30 minutes prior to germination



Nutrient/Fertilizer Reduction

Hydroponic1: a 25-35% nutrient/fertilizer reduction can be incorporated.

Soil/Soilless2: a 15-25% nutrient/fertilizer reduction can be incorporated