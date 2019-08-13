About this product
Hydration at the deepest level. This naturally fragrant body oil seals in moisture after bathing, leaving skin velvety soft—and never greasy. The best part of your day. With a nutrient-rich base of hemp seed, avocado and sweet almond oils, our Vitalize formula regenerates skin as it smooths and firms. Warming essential oils, including ginger, cardamom and cinnamon, stimulate blood flow—and give this daily essential its invigorating scent.
