Hydration at the deepest level. ​This naturally fragrant body oil seals in moisture after bathing, leaving skin velvety soft—and never greasy. The best part of your day. With a nutrient-rich base of hemp seed, avocado and sweet almond oils, our Vitalize formula ​regenerates skin as it smooths and firms. ​Warming essential oils, including ginger, cardamom and cinnamon, stimulate blood flow​—and give this daily essential its invigorating scent.