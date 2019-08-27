Soothe and cool with a single spray. This gently astringent toner calms all skin types while firming and hydrating. Use throughout the day or as a first step before moisturizer. Containing both tea tree and witch hazel, this pH-balanced formula helps to refresh skin and deliver a more consistent texture. We add green tea extract (rich in polyphenols) and a soothing blend of essential oils—along with our signature hemp root oil, which can help boost absorption.