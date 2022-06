Restore radiance to tired, dry skin. This natural formula seals in moisture and helps your skin look plumped and renewed. Made with warming essential oils (think: ginger, cinnamon, lavender, and copaiba), our Hemp Face Moisturizer encourages your natural glow. The smoothing, hydrating formula contains ulta-rich jojoba oil and hemp seed oil, as well as gently astringent chamomile flower water.