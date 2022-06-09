About this product
A natural pain-relieving topical infused with pure hemp-derived CBD that will leave your skin feeling smooth and nourished. An Essential vegan and cruelty-free butter can be the all-in-one product for your daily needs!
Ingredients: distilled water, shea butter, rice bran oil, vegetable emulsifying wax, coconut oil, mango butter, cocoa butter, glycerin, optiphen plus, xanthan gum, magnesium, vanilla, hemp oil
Ingredients: distilled water, shea butter, rice bran oil, vegetable emulsifying wax, coconut oil, mango butter, cocoa butter, glycerin, optiphen plus, xanthan gum, magnesium, vanilla, hemp oil
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!