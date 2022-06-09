A natural pain-relieving topical infused with pure hemp-derived CBD that will leave your skin feeling smooth and nourished. An Essential vegan and cruelty-free butter can be the all-in-one product for your daily needs!



Ingredients: distilled water, shea butter, rice bran oil, vegetable emulsifying wax, coconut oil, mango butter, cocoa butter, glycerin, optiphen plus, xanthan gum, magnesium, vanilla, hemp oil