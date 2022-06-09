Relax: Clove, Frankincense, Lavender



We all deserve time to relax and pamper our bodies! Settle into the tub and allow all-natural ingredients and essential oils soothe your tension. The Revive mix contains orange, lemon, and lime.



Ingredients: Baking soda, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Corn Starch, Coconut Oil, Essential Oils, Hemp Oil