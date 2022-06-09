A deeply hydrating lip balm infused with Peppermint and pure hemp-derived CBD oil that will leave your lips feeling soothed and refreshed. A minty sensation that will help protect from the summer rays and windy days. Try applying heavily at night and see how your lips feel tomorrow.



Ingredients: sunflower oil, beeswax, coconut oil, cocoa butter, om-cinnamate, peppermint oil, tea tree oil, hemp oil