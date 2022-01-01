Take a vacation without leaving your couch, with Tropical Wedding Live Resin. It has a variety of different sized diamonds covered in fruity candy terpenes. The aroma has notes of mango, banana, lychee, citrus, cake, and berries. The flavor is sweet and fruity with a little gas on the backside. There are also hints of oranges, mangoes, bananas, cookies, and strawberries. The high is a happy, smiley, stress-relieving buzz. It's mostly clear-headed until you start smoking a lot, then it gets pretty spacey.



URSA Live Resin is created from 100% clean, Humboldt-grown plants. Our team selects the most unique, small-batch artisan-grown cannabis strains to ensure an outstanding flavor experience for our customers.