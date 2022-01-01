About this product
Take a vacation without leaving your couch, with Tropical Wedding Live Resin. It has a variety of different sized diamonds covered in fruity candy terpenes. The aroma has notes of mango, banana, lychee, citrus, cake, and berries. The flavor is sweet and fruity with a little gas on the backside. There are also hints of oranges, mangoes, bananas, cookies, and strawberries. The high is a happy, smiley, stress-relieving buzz. It's mostly clear-headed until you start smoking a lot, then it gets pretty spacey.
URSA Live Resin is created from 100% clean, Humboldt-grown plants. Our team selects the most unique, small-batch artisan-grown cannabis strains to ensure an outstanding flavor experience for our customers.
About this brand
URSA Extracts
Our true-spectrum concentrates & cartridges feature 69-98% THC and up to 14% strain-specific, cannabis-derived terpenes. URSA is made by extractors in the heart of Humboldt County.
When will you embark on your next stellar journey? Choose URSA if you are ready to discover magical diamonds, sweet exotic nectars and the transformational bliss of true-spectrum concentrates.
