URSA Extracts
Sour Tangie Live Resin
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Get high and chill with this Sour Tangie live resin. It's high amount of Beta Caryophyllene (14.5mg/g), Alpha Humelene (4.7mg/g), and Linalool (3.5 mg/g) make this strain unique. It also has the cannabinoids CBG, CBN, and CBC, which are thought to help with relaxation, pain relief, and uplifting mood.
Sour Tangie effects
475 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
39% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
