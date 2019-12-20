URSA Extracts
Watermelon Live Resin
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Upon opening the jar you are greeted by a beautiful golden glob of terpy sugar with a strong sweet and fruity aroma. Watermelon, sweet pastries, strawberry candy, mangoes, and cherry candy are some of the smells that hit you in the nose. The flavor is sweet and sour fruitiness with some floral hashy notes, as well as the flavors of strawberry and watermelon candies and grapes. The high is both stress-relieving and physically relaxing. The munchies follow closely behind, leaving me wanting to eat everything in sight.
Watermelon effects
Reported by real people like you
197 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
47% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
27% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!