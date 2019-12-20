About this product

Upon opening the jar you are greeted by a beautiful golden glob of terpy sugar with a strong sweet and fruity aroma. Watermelon, sweet pastries, strawberry candy, mangoes, and cherry candy are some of the smells that hit you in the nose. The flavor is sweet and sour fruitiness with some floral hashy notes, as well as the flavors of strawberry and watermelon candies and grapes. The high is both stress-relieving and physically relaxing. The munchies follow closely behind, leaving me wanting to eat everything in sight.