Wedding Cake Liquid Diamond Sauce Cartridge 1g
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
About this product
Experience Wedding Cake like never before. Touted by many as a "game-changer" in the 710 pen community, the combination of terpenes and diamonds consistently puts other LR carts to shame. Use the URSA low-temp battery for the best flavor experience.
Made with Dental-Grade ceramics so you don't have to worry about metal leaching into the oil.
We never use additives. The contents are 100% distillate free and 100% from the specific strain listed.
It's live resin flavor in the convenience of a cartridge.
Dominant Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Limonene, Humulene
Rare Terpenes: Guaiol, Fenchol, Borneol
Plus CBG and CBC
Wedding Cake effects
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
