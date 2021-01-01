About this product

Proficient cannabis cultivators require the most up to date quality gear for their operations. Important factors such as the ventilation setup, supplements, humidity and of course lighting should be a priority to keep in mind with the end goal to deliver monstrous, amazing buds keeping the client coming back for more. Regardless of whether you supply dispensaries or grow for individual use, you won't get incredible outcomes when using below average lighting.



The Helios 600W fixtures comprise of advanced 3-PAD COB LED technology, which is brighter and more effective than its counterparts. This can greatly influence the speed in which your plants grow and the overall quality of the finished product.



The Helios grow light incorporates full-spectrum lighting with unmatched power and canopy penetration. Giving it a full range that is closer to daylight than typical lights with just red and blue diodes. Flip-Chip Opto’s 3-pad patented technology allows the Helios to obtain incredibly low thermal resistance and high efficacy, URSA’s product line offer noise-free, thermal management solutions with much smaller form factors. Whether the end goal is reducing power consumption, lowering heat outputs, increasing lighting lifespan, or adhering to tough regulatory requirements, URSA Lighting will dramatically lower your cost of ownership.



This light is a power plant designed for professional use, the large-scale operations currently equipped with Ursa Lighting is a confirmation of the brands quality and dependability. This light also comes with one of the best warranties on the market with over a 50,000-hour lifespan, and a 5-year warranty.