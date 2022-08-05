About this product
Over 50 Different Vape Combinations!
2-Gram Disposable Vape Builder
Select your preferred cannabinoid blend (we have a nice new selection)
Select your preferred live-resin terpene profile (this is what makes the blends taste amazing and bring about their own enhancements)
Add it to your cart!
Chart of Blends
ALPHA - DELTA 8
ALPHA 2 - D8 + THCP
BETA - D8+HHC+THC-O
SIERRA - D8+HHC+THCO+THCP
TANGO - D8+HHC+THCP
OMEGA - HHC+D8
Our distillates are pure, uncut, clean from impurities, lab-tested, and ready to enjoy. Our live-resin terpenes are cannabis-derived (CDTs), and both taste and feel amazing!
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.