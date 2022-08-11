Use Code: LEAFLY at Checkout For 5% Off!



Select Your Cannabis Infused Beverage

Cannabis-infused beverages are better than ever in these alcohol-themed beverages! They taste amazing, with just the slightest after-taste that dissipates within a few moments. It’s a significant change in both size and taste but the euphoria is just as good and better!



What Are Cannabis Cocktails?

Our Cannabis Cocktails are cannabinoid-infused beverages for those who want to get lifted from their drink instead of drunk! There is no alcohol in these drinks whatsoever, and they taste amazing, feel great, and are still true to the delicious flavors that many people know and enjoy when they go out for a nice cocktail!



Can I/Should I mix alcohol into these cannabis-infused drinks?

In short, no, we don’t think that’s a great idea. We don’t really advise that you mix this with alcohol. Of course, you party animals might do whatever you want, but just a heads-up warning on doing that you may experience some not so fun effects. It’s difficult to pinpoint the exact ones, but just be aware that you can, we just don’t think you should.



This is not 100% of the time always the case, but it can happen, and most people might find that experience not enjoyable.



Why so many drinks?



Everybody has their wants, flavors, and every states have their laws. Some drinks might not fly in a few places, some drinks fly like crazy everywhere. No matter what, we want to make it so more people can enjoy the things they love!



Entourage Hybrid Drink Blends



The Entourage Hybrid drinks feature three psychoactive cannabinoids: Delta 8 THC, HHC, and THC-O. These three cannabinoids are perfectly balanced to make a perfectly balanced buzz. This drink is perfect for just about any fun occasion.



THC-O Drink Blends



THC-O is a highly cerebral cannabinoid that will get you pretty lit. It has about a 50/50 shot with anyone on their first time with THC-O, to create either an upper buzz or a more chill buzz that has you deep in the couch. 50 mg is a good light dose but is definitely enough to have you feeling something, and you might feel it for quite some time! THC-O does affect everyone differently, and few may feel nothing at all.



Delta 9 Drinks



Delta 9 THC drinks are incredible, very nice, not overwhelming, but very smooth and enjoyable. Delta 9 THC is the very same THC that makes medical marijuana have it’s desirable properties. Our products are on-par and even competitive dispensary quality products that many people enjoy today! These drinks still fall under the 0.3% Delta 9 THC limit, in compliance with the Farm Act of 2018.