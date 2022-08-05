About this product
Delta 8 Chocolate Squares, now available in singles and four packs!!
Ingredients: Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavor, Hemp-Derived Delta 8 THC Distillate (Contains Less Than 0.3% Delta 9 THC by volume);
WARNING: Must be 21 years of age or older to order. Keep out of reach of children. Do not drive, or operate heavy equipment or machinery while using this product. This product may take up to 1 hour for effects to be felt, plan your time accordingly. If you are on medications, pregnant, or nursing, consult your doctor prior to using this product.
PRODUCT USER GUIDE: Start slow. Start low. If this is your first time using a chocolate edible, start with one square, and wait for 30 minutes to 1 hour to see how you feel. Effects may take up to 1 hour to feel depending on your body type. Do not consume more than half of this chocolate bar unless you are absolutely certain of your tolerance.
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.