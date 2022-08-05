About this product
Total Extract: 500mg
Total Delta-8 THC 440 mg – 480 mg
Total Terpene / Trace Cannabinoids 50 mg – 100 mg
Cutting Agents: None
Our 1/2 gram delta 8 vape cartridge is one of the most potent and balanced Delta 8 cartridges available on the market! Our high-quality ceramic coil cartridges are far superior to traditional cartridges, by providing even burns and more reliable performance with no intrusion of metals. There are no cutting agents used in any of our delta-8 THC vapes! This means that the inside of your vape cart is using pure distillate and terpenes. There is no MCT, no Propylene Glycol (PG), no Vegetable Glycerin (VG), no Vitamin E, and no Alcohol of any kind to ensure the best vaping experience.
Being discontinued
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.