Purple Punch

Strain Profile Type: Indica

Strain Parents: Larry OG x Granddaddy Purple



Purple Punch is an Indica styled strain, which gives off a sweet grape and blueberry flavor, accented with vanilla and cinnamon overtones. Some people compare the taste of Purple Punch with a slice of homemade apple pie.



Hot Hemp is Utoya’s top-shelf and best-selling brand of Delta-8 THC hemp flower. These are premium, top-shelf CBD flowers that are grown indoors, hand-trimmed, and cured to perfection. These top-shelf CBD flowers are then treated with our proprietary process that involves absolutely no solvents. Hot Hemp is a top-seller for its high quality, great taste, and phenomenal effects. It’s no wonder our Delta-8 flower is rated number one in the nation!



Does Purple Punch Compare to Medical Marijuana?

Our Hot Hemp is very high quality, so much so, that even seasoned cannabis users will be able to enjoy and even admire the look, smell, taste, and effect of these premium delta-8 buds.



Hot Hemp Delta 8 Flower – Quick Answers For New Users

Here are some quick tips for people who have never smoked Delta 8 buds before:



It’s not quite like medicinal marijuana’s Delta-9 THC in terms of how extreme the euphoria is.

Utoya’s Delta 8 Flower tastes very close to classic cannabis

Delta-8 THC produces euphoric effects, though they are not known to cause feelings of anxiety. This is typically most appealing to users, as many people report feeling anxious when consuming Delta-9 THC products.

You smoke Delta-8 buds the same way you would smoke medicinal marijuana. The most common ways are:

Roll It Up In a Joint Using Some of our RAW Rolling Papers

Smoke it in a nice clean glass pipe, water pipe/bong, or an electronic dry-herb vaporizer

It is legal in most states. We do what we can to keep up to date on laws, however, it is not Utoya’s responsibility to keep up-to-date laws per state. Before ordering, we suggest asking: Is Delta 8 THC Legal in my state?

You can find Utoya’s Delta 8 Flower in smoke shops throughout the United States!