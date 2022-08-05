About this product
Incredibly delicious and powerful Delta-8 THC Hash
These hash bricks are the next big thing in delta 8 smokables and inhalation products. We are all familiar with the hash or hashish that we have seen over the years in the cannabis industry, and now hemp has one of its own and it’s incredible.
Two major differences between our hash and any other hash you are going to find is the consistency and the taste. Our hash bricks are marvelously crafted using heat and pressure to create an incredible, delicious, and powerful smoking experience.
Premium Delta 8 Hashish
You can’t go wrong with a little hash. These chunks of hash are several layers thick and are coated with an intense amount of Delta 8 THC. Many people may think “man, that’s gotta be harsh, right?” My friends, this is not the case with Utoya’s Delta 8 hash. You are getting hit after hit of flavorful, delicious, smooth, and powerful smoke that will have even the most seasoned of users feeling the effects.
What is Delta 8 Hash?
Delta 8 hash is layer after layer of premium, treated Moon Rock, CBD, and CBG kief, which is then treated with yet even more of our high-quality, clean, third-party lab-tested delta-8 THC distillate, with absolutely zero cutting agents or solvents. These layers of kief are heat-pressed together with extreme pressure, which in turn creates the incredible hash brick!
How do I smoke hash?
Take some crumble, break it up a bit, not too much mind you. Don’t grind it. You want a good-sized pebble to a rock, depending on the size you’re wanting to enjoy, and then place this into a water pipe/bong or pipe, use a standard lighter, puff, and enjoy!
Keep in mind that hash is much more powerful than even our Moon Rocks, and is not something you will want to smoke a lot of at one time, especially if you are new to Delta 8 THC or THC overall.
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.