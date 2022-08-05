About this product
Cherry Diesel Moon Rocks With Delta 8 THC, CBD, CBN, and CBG
Strain Profile Type: Indica
Strain Parents: Unknown Lineage / Oregon Farms
Our Moon Rocks are all dressed up and ready to come home to you! Fully packed with 4 major cannabinoids, you get the full benefit of CBD from our premium-grade indoor-grown hemp flower, you get a saturated dose of Delta 8 THC distillate, coating the main portion of the bud, paired with CBN and CBD for maximum synergy, and finally, these buds are densely coated in premium CBG kief! This potent combination makes for an incredible smoking experience, enriching the entire entourage effect from start to finish!
4 Cannabinoid D8, CBD, CBN, CBG Jumbo Moon Rock Topper
What are Utoya Moon Rocks?
Utoya’s Jumbo Moon Rocks are made with the same top-shelf hemp flowers as our Hot Hemp brand Delta 8 Flower. These are premium, top-shelf CBD flowers that are grown indoors, hand-trimmed, and cured to perfection. These top-shelf CBD flowers are then heavily coated with our third-party lab-tested Delta-8 THC distillate and then tossed and pressed in kief. Our proprietary process involves absolutely no solvents. Our Delta-8 Moon Rocks are a top-seller for their high potency, fantastic effects, and delicious taste that is reminiscent of real Delta-9 THC moon rocks!
Do These 4 Cannabinoid Moon Rocks Compare to Recreational Marijuana Moon Rocks?
Our Moon Rocks are very high quality, so much so, that even seasoned cannabis users will be able to enjoy and even admire the look, smell, taste, and effect of these premium delta-8 Moon Rocks.
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.