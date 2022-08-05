About this product
Entourage: Indica 100 mg Jumbo Fruit Slices with THCP for long lasting enjoyment!
The Entourage Elite blend has been made into an extremely potent edible that is meant to bring you an experience that is potentially even more powerful or at least on par with medicinal cannabis that the hemp industry has to offer. You won’t find blends like these anywhere else. The Indica Elite form of this edible is the most laid back, chill, body-buzzed, and euphoric gummy! You will get a perfectly balanced blend for an Indica-soothed evening and an extra heavy-handed punch is thrown in by the THCP which is built to bring you a long-lasting and high-powered euphoria, all brought to you in the familiar form of a tasty gummy.
As you may already know, hemp is naturally a Sativa plant, and when we say Indica, we aren’t actually referring to its scientific delineation, rather, we are referring to the euphoria profile that many smokers are familiar with. This variation of Indica gummy is sure to bring you the full-spectrum pleasure of the entourage effect with a completely relaxed and calming body buzz with a light splash of happiness for the mind.
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.