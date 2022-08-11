Use Code LEAFLY at Checkout for 5% off!



What is the Entourage Enriched with THCP Vapes?

Pure and simple, these Entourage Elite Disposable vapes are finally here, and paired with a splash THCP! (28mg in one vape! More than any competitors!)



What is THCP?



THCP is also known as Tetrahydrocannabiphoral and is a naturally occurring cannabinoid, though it is natural in very small doses, and therefore, it is incredibly difficult to extract in large amounts, and why this popular cannabinoid is so expensive.



The THCP cannabinoid is a smooth, very nice body buzz that provides a very enjoyable backdrop head high by itself. It’s almost akin to how Delta 9 THC feels in medicinal flower, however, there is a difference. The more sluggish buzz isn’t present in THCP. It’s a nice clear clean buzz and body buzz.



It is important to note that while THCP by itself is this way, it has been paired with our Entourage blend to make a phenomenal blend that delivers an absolutely beautiful euphoric experience that feels very much like the marijuana plant itself!



We have spent a long time becoming more familiar with cannabinoids and how they work in the body. We have found that most of the time, our vape experiences with single cannabinoid and terpene blends were hollow. You could feel something, but you could always tell there was something missing. The Entourage vape line features live resin terpenes, a beautifully orchestrated blend of cannabinoids to meet the terpenes with harmonious efficiency, and put inside of our high-quality ceramic coil vapes.



Our vapes do not have any cutting agents, which means no PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E will be inside of your vape. Only pure distillate blends and the highest quality terpenes on the planet are present in your vape product.



If you are looking for a dispensary-level experience without the need for a medical card, you will find yourself reaching for the Entourage product line every time.



Percentages are for marketing purposes. Refer to the COA for absolute numbers.



THC-O 8%

HHC 30%

D8 48%

CBN 5%

CBG 2%

CBD 5%

THCP 2%

What Is The Hybrid in the Entourage Vape?

Most consumers have become used to the idea that terpenes make the effect an Indica or Sativa style euphoria. What most consumers don’t know is that there are cannabinoids that complement these euphoria profiles in the most beautiful of ways. Utoya has taken these cannabinoids and made different blends and paired them with the finest live resin terpenes to create the most effective and euphoric experience in hemp! These entourage vapes are hands down, the best hemp-derived vape products online or in stores, period.



What is live resin?

Live resin is a kind of cannabis concentrate that is produced by cryogenically flash-freezing and processing the live cannabis flower. … This makes live resin more potent than other forms of cannabis concentrates such as distillates – even those which, in theory, contain more THC!



Live resin is a form of cannabis concentrate produced using fresh flowers as opposed to dried and cured buds.



This method retains the terpenes that are lost during the drying and curing process. Because the flavorful terpenes remain intact, live resin is considered a high-quality, connoisseur-level product



What difference does live resin make?

Most notably, the crucial difference between live resin cartridges and the other vape products available is the heightened terpene content found within the live resin. When compared with conventionally cured BHO extracts, live resins on average carry a more robust terpene concentration



You may have heard of live resin sauce or cured live resin, but have you tried live resin cartridges?



Translating the distinct aromas and flavors of cannabis flowers into a consumable product is no easy task. After a cannabis plant’s harvest, the many different intermediary processes that occur before you get the final product may eliminate valuable aromas and flavors

The varying cannabis extraction techniques used to purge these elements create a concentrate often lacking the “essence” of the flower. But fear not, extract processes have crafted live resin and live resin cartridges.



What Is Live Resin?

Live resin is a form of cannabis concentrate manufactured by taking freshly harvested cannabis and flash freezing it. Extractors flash freeze the fresh flower to subcritical temperatures before and throughout the process of extraction. When it comes to live resin vs. rosin, live resin requires specific, proprietary equipment.



The key difference between live resin and other extracting processes comes from the resulting potency and overall profile integrity.



The typical drying and curing procedure can damage the flavorful factory molecules found within the trichomes, however, with live resin, extractors flash freeze the plant immediately after the harvest. Then, it is kept at freezing temperatures throughout the extraction procedure.



Why does this matter?



This process ensures the plant maintains its valuable terpene profile. Moreover, it retains its original fragrance and flavor, resulting in a more qualitative product.



What is the difference between Live Resin and Live Rosin?

Resin and live resin seem like the same thing but are not the same at all. Resin is extracted by hand. Live resin requires critical technical pieces of equipment. Rosin might sound like resin or live resin but is also different. It looks a lot like shatter and is made using high heat levels to get the THC and resin from the plant. The amber substance of rosin is also similar to budder, but the extraction process is not solvent-based. An alternative way to make shatter uses pressure and heat to separate the resin from the rest of the plant.



Live resin is based on resin and is a potent, sticky substance. However, it has a more similar appearance to shatter and wax than resin. It will typically be extracted from the plants using solvents.



The difference between Utoya live resin cartridges and other vape products

Most notably, the crucial difference between live resin cartridges and the other vape products available is the abundant terpene content found within the live resin.

Other terpene content falls utterly short in comparison to the beautiful aromas and tastes inside of an authentic live resin vape cartridge.

When compared with conventionally cured BHO extracts, live resins on average carry a more robust terpene concentration. Not only does this mean you will experience a more pungent aroma, but the more complex and higher terpene profiles may also provide a higher psychoactive experience because the terpenes interact with CBD, THC, and other cannabinoids.

When you combine all of these factors, you can taste and see why live resin supersedes other concentrates.



Aside from our superior ingredients and blending, is our open honesty with what you are going to get in your vape. We tell you exactly what you are going to get and what to expect based on lab tests and numerous experiences and testing from our own staff. Each product is tested by our expert staff prior to release to the public. If we haven’t tried it, we don’t put it out there. You know what you get with Utoya every time.



