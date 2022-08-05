Use Code: LEAFLY at Checkout For 5% Off!



Entourage Hybrid Moon Rocks

Beautiful, thick, entourage hybrid distillate beautifully coating these buds, and perfectly heavily coated in nice, rich kief.



Entourage Hybrid Spectrum Mini Moon Rocks



This hemp strain is an Indica-dominant hybrid and is generally grown in Oregon. Not much is known about the descendants but based on its effects, it is evident that it is an Indica-leaning cultivar. It may suppress the system and calm the mind and body, both of which are characteristic of the Indica hemp strain.



Feel: Usually preferred as a flower for getting snuggled up in bed with, this hemp is known to be chill, and laid-back. Many hemp flower reviewers say that this hemp flower is not particularly couch-locking by itself, but is pretty chill. When paired with a splash of THC-O, a dash of HHC, and a twist of CBG and CBN to this flower, you get a balanced mind and body buzz that makes this a very enjoyable hybrid.



What are Utoya Moon Rocks?



Utoya’s Moon Rocks are made with the same top-shelf hemp flowers as our Hot Hemp brand Delta 8 Flower. These are premium, top-shelf CBD flowers that are grown indoors, hand-trimmed, and cured to perfection. These top-shelf CBD flowers are then heavily coated with our third-party lab-tested Entourage Hybrid blend of cannabinoids and then tossed and pressed in CBG kief. Our proprietary process involves absolutely no solvents. Our Moon Rocks are a top-seller for their high potency, fantastic effects, and delicious taste that is reminiscent of real Delta-9 THC moon rocks!



Do The Cherry Diesel Moon Rocks Compare to Marijuana?



Our Moon Rocks are very high quality, so much so, that even seasoned cannabis users will be able to enjoy and even admire the look, smell, taste, and effect of these premium delta-8 Moon Rocks.