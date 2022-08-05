About this product
Entourage Indica Hash
One of our most popular entourage blends is now available in hash! Top your bowl with this or smoke it by itself for an incredible euphoric lift into a relaxing body buzz and perfectly accentuated by the happy mindset.
Premium Entourage Indica Hashish
You can’t go wrong with a little hash. These chunks of hash are made with Organic keif saturated with HHC, Delta 8 THC, THC-O Distillates with a little CBD, CBG and CBN to add to the entourage. You will get hit after hit of flavorful, delicious, smooth, and powerful smoke that will have even the most seasoned of users feeling the effects. NO ISOLATES NO SOLVENTS
What is Entourage Indica Hash?
Entourage Indica hash is layer after layer of premium, treated Moon Rock, CBD, and CBG kief, which is then treated with yet even more of our high-quality, clean, third-party lab-tested distillate, with absolutely zero cutting agents or solvents. These layers of kief are heat-pressed together with extreme pressure, which in turn creates the incredible hash brick!
How do I smoke hash?
Take some crumble, break it up a bit, not too much mind you. Don’t grind it. You want a good-sized pebble to a rock, depending on the size you’re wanting to enjoy, and then place this into a water pipe/bong or pipe, use a standard lighter, puff, and enjoy!
Will Entourage Indica Hash get me buzzed?
Hash is known to produce a stronger euphoria than Moon Rocks. This product is made to bring on an enjoyable euphoria that has a taste to match. Enjoy responsibly.
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.