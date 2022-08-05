Use Code LEAFLY at Check Out For 5% Off!



Entourage Reserve – 1 Gram Vape has the most THCP of any vape cart on the market.

THCP sells for a whopping $250.00 per gram. Most carts only have 14 mg of THCP. For a more affordable THCP experience try either our Entourage Elite or the Artisan THCP



THC-O THCP Live Resin Terp

749 mg 150 mg 1 mg

HHC THCP Live Resin Terp

749 mg 150 mg 1 mg

3 mg Per Puff / 300 Puffs Per Cartridge on Average



Your choice of THC-O or HHC + 150 mg of THCP in a one-gram vape cart. There are no cutting agents such as MCT, PG, VG, or Vitamin E. These are 100% pure distillate extracts.



Our high-quality ceramic coil cartridges are far superior to traditional cartridges, by providing even burns and more reliable performance with no intrusion of metals.



NEW LOWER PRICE for the Highest Dose THCP product on the market

150mg of THCP! Most in the industry are paired with either 800mg of HHC or THCO

The HHC Reserve gives you the Indica effect as the THCO will provide a Sativa effect. Yes, they are pricey but our customers asked, and we delivered. For the best value on a THCP cart either try our Artisan Blend with D8 or our Entourage Elite with 4 active cannabinoids and 3 supporting cannabinoids. ALL of our vapes have Cannabis-derived Live Resin Terpenes for your ultimate smoking pleasure.



Utoya Vape Cart Not Working – Troubleshooting Guide

Watch our troubleshooting video here!

While this is uncommon for most of our cartridges, some people may experience clogging. This is because of the purity of the extract. Vape cartridges left alone for long periods tend to become sticky.



How To Fix A Clogged Vape Cartridge Safely:



Remove your vape cart from your battery

Hold the cartridge by its mouthpiece

Using a hairdryer carefully heat and slowly rotate the vape pen, making sure to heat the entire glass surface of the cartridge.

Do not get the vape pen too hot! You will not need much heat to accomplish better flow.

No lighters

Do not use excessive heat

Don’t push your vape battery or try to use it as an excessive heat mechanism

99.99% of our customers who have had this problem that followed these steps were able to get their vape cartridge back in working order. If you are still experiencing problems, and you did not use excessive heat, you may contact us and we will be happy to assist you!.,



DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. If you are taking medications, consult a physician before using this product. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.