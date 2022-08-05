Use Code LEAFLY at Check Out For 5% Off!



Entourage: Sativa – Cherry Diesel Hemp Flower

Current Terpene: Maui Wowie



No Solvents Used In This Process. No additives or cutting agents are present. No MCT, No PG, No VG, No Vitamin E. Just pure cannabinoid distillate and flower.



The Entourage blends have been made into potent flower combinations that are meant to bring you an experience that is as close to the medicinal cannabis that the hemp industry has to offer. You won’t find blends like these anywhere else. The Sativa form of this flower is ready for fun, uplifting, creative, and bright! You will get a perfectly balanced blend for a Sativa-style day brought to you in the familiar form of a flower. These flowers are top of the line, indoor-grown, hand-trimmed, and third-party lab tested to ensure there are no metals, toxins, pesticides, or any harmful residuals.



As you may already know, hemp is already naturally a Sativa plant, and when we say Sativa, we aren’t actually referring to its scientific delineation, rather, we are referring to the euphoria profile that many smokers are familiar with. This variation of Sativa hemp is sure to bring you the full-spectrum pleasure of the entourage effect with a complete upper, creative buzz.



Note: due to the nature of THC-O, this product may be more chill than active for a small handful of users.



Entourage Sativa Hemp Flower For An Upper High – Fire OG

Sativa hemp? Sounds a bit redundant when you know what Sativa is, but in this sense of the word, it’s actually taking on its marketing meaning, which expresses that this flower will be more happily paired with being active, creative, and will be uplifting in regards to the most common experience.



This blend of hemp-derived cannabinoids and pairing with this strain, create a euphoria balance that aires more on the active side, and it’s a bit of a creeper, meaning it will take about 20 to 30 minutes before the effects are able to be felt. Most users feel a sort of roller-coaster upward rise and then the peak which can last anywhere from 1 to 5 hours on average.



Some people may experience shorter or longer times, as this depends on the chemical balance of the body.



What makes this hemp flower any more Sativa than another?



Sativa over the years has become less of a scientific term and more of a marketing term. While generally regarded as incorrect, it is something that we know that smokers understand. Sativa has always been in the hemp industry due to its scientific affiliation, strains, vapes with terpene profiles, and edibles that used terpenes to achieve their goals.



Initially, this was the only way that hemp could create the effects of Indica, Sativa, or Hybrid. Terpenes were the main steering wheel to the idea of the entourage effect when it came to the actual effects felt by the consumer.



Many companies stick with the terpene method. When Utoya discovered HHC, THC-O, and the powerful effects that can be obtained by combining these cannabinoids with others like Delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, and CBN, it was another game entirely. It was apparent that we had begun unlocking the full spectrum of potential. These paired cannabinoids are present to ensure a more complete euphoric experience.



We felt that overall, the experience of the flower with just Delta 8 was good, but it was missing something for those of us who really wanted more. Its experience could only be described as hallow but helpful. That’s when Utoya discovered the way to create true experiences through the formulation and balancing of hemp-derived cannabinoids!



It is the balances of these cannabinoids that are resembled on the colorful bar graph that marks the resemblance of each cannabinoid used by volume, or in other words, how much of each cannabinoid is in there.



Sativa is more Sativa due to the THC-O, Indica gets its effects primarily from the HHC, while Hybrid creates a beautiful balance of each, that can give a light body buzz mixed with a good head buzz that will help keep you moving and feeling good about your day.



Will Entourage Hemp Flower cause anxiety or trigger schizophrenia/psychotic episodes?

Disclaimer: To be 100% clear, we are not doctors and are not familiar with anyone’s individual case. Everything stated is based on studies, however, it is not a guarantee for anything. Everyone is different. It would be wrong to claim otherwise. Utoya does not manufacture drugs or pharmaceuticals.



These products are not regulated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, prevent, cure, treat, or alleviate any known medical conditions. For more information on how cannabinoids may affect your body, speak with your doctor about how cannabinoid use may affect you!



Hemp-derived products are very popular because they are known to be unlikely to facilitate negative experiences. Start low and slow and find your comfort zone.



For those without the ability to see a doctor and who just want to know what to do with our many profiles to choose from, our main advice is this: If you are bothered by an abundance of thoughts and need to pump the breaks on all that noise, we suggest using the Indica or Hybrid variant, as Sativa profiles are more likely to create an experience in which a rush of thoughts may become easier to have, which may be undesirable for some people.



Hybrid will be more likely to keep you ready for fun like Sativa but chill like Indica. Indica may cause you to head for the couch.



Will Entourage Sativa Hemp Flower Get Me Buzzed?

This is considered a classic creeper, and it is known to get people pretty lit. This stuff isn’t for beginners. Your tolerance for medicinal marijuana and/or other cannabinoids will play little to no factor in how high you may get from this flower. This is due to the nature of the product’s cannabinoid balances and terpene profile. Start slow and find your comfort zone.



Proper Storage For Hemp Flower

Keep your hemp flower in its glass jar, in a dark spot, away from heat, sunlight, and light in general. Light destroys cannabinoids, as does heat. Keep them dark and cool for the longest-lasting freshness. Refrigeration is acceptable but not exactly desirable.



Freezer storage may cause a loss of potency. When frozen, the cannabinoids become brittle in the cold and may fall or break off inside the jar. This is only good if you’re looking to grind it up into kief and powder. We don’t advise freezing your flower.