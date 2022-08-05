Use Code LEAFLY at Check Out For 5% Off!



Hexahydrocannabinol Hemp Flower – Pre-Rolls

1 Gram Pre-Roll



HHC Hemp flower is one of the most requested hemp flowers to date, and we are finally releasing it to all of you! This flower is going to treat you very much like how an Indica flower might treat you. Much like a good Delta 9 flower, this is like a full-body buzz and a very nice, light, head buzz that will help drive the point home. Chill flower.



Sour Lifter

This flower is gassy, earthy, and helps to provide some very nice base ground for the full effects that are brought on by the addition of HHC.



CBD CBG

22.43% 0.00%

HHC THCA

16.00% 0.84%



Forbidden V

Fresh, light, gassy, earthy, fruity, and it’s a very palatable presentation both aromatically and in taste. While The initial CBD content may appear initially low, when you add the two together, you get a total CBD content of 20.24%



CBD CBV/A

13.120% 7.12%

HHC THCV

16.00% 0.030%

Notes about CBDV: Cannabidivarin, or CBDV, is a cannabis-based chemical compound that shares almost the same molecular structure as CBD.



Purple Punch

Purple Punch is an Indica styled strain, which gives off a sweet grape and blueberry flavor, accented with vanilla and cinnamon overtones. Some people compare the taste of Purple Punch with a slice of homemade apple pie.



CBD CBDA

8.3% 15.12%

HHC CBG / CBGA

16.00% 1.06%



Top Known Experiences of HHC Hemp Flower:

Chill

Kicked-back

Couch-lock

Smiley

What does HHC feel like?

HHC is definitely more of an Indica style buzz and so with this, you can expect a nice body buzz met with a reminiscent head high that is similar to Delta 9 THC! It takes a few minutes to take effect, but once you get there, it feels like high-quality Indica.



Body Buzz

Light Heady Buzz

Laid back

There is currently no evidence that HHC will cause any negative experiences by itself. Please send an email to jedwards@utoya.com if you experience any negativities with HHC by itself so I can adjust this text for our future readers! If this text is unchanged, we still have not had any reports of these side effects.



Will I fail a drug test with HHC?

HHC may trigger a drug test as a technical false positive for THC. While it is not the exact same metabolite, it is close enough in structure to still trigger the test. If you have a job to keep, it is best to play it safe.



Where does HHC Come from?

HHC is extracted from seeds and pollen of the hemp plant.



How to store HHC Products

At this time it is understood that oxygen, light, and time are the most destructive forces to cannabinoids, however, this particular cannabinoid is more resilient than THC. Since it shares a similar structure, where the primary difference is in a double-isomer prong at the top of the molecule, HHC does not have this while THC does, and this small factor seems to contribute to a more stable product with a longer shelf life.



Does HHC get you high?

Yes, most people will feel a euphoria within the first 10 – 20 minutes of use. The effects are described above. In short, Hexahydrocannabinol is an Indica-style euphoria. If you feel any different, please let us know so we can include that knowledge! As of yet, HHC seems to only produce couch-bound experiences with a nice head buzz to pair it with. You will want to be ready to kick back for awhile. Don’t drive or operate heavy machinery while using this product. You must be 21 years or older to purchase this product.



Is HHC synthetic?

No, it is a naturally occurring cannabinoid, though it takes more effort to get higher yields. With this in mind, it may be considered synthetic to some state definitions, however, at this time, we are not aware of any bans on HHC.



Is HHC Safe?

HHC so far has been seen to be safe. Utoya takes care to provide authentic HHC distillate. In this vape cart, it is clean and pure, with no cutting agents at all.



That does not mean all products are created equal on the open market. Keep in mind that there are already others out there marketing HHC, and when you check what’s in there, you won’t find much of it at all. Why? It’s very expensive, and it is also hard to get from one of the only suppliers of HHC in the industry due to its high demand. That is why this is our most expensive and luxurious vape product available.



That means that other companies are cutting it with various things, it may be Delta 8 (which is fine, but it would be nice if they at least let you know), and it may be something else like PG/VG/MCT/Vitamin E which are all dangerous to vape. The fact of the matter is that you need to be sure that what you are consuming is Hexahydrocannabinol, and to that note, you should know which variant you are using as well (there are 10 variants of this cannabinoid, and there may be more).