About this product
Hexahydrocannabinol Hemp Flower – Sour Lifter
HHC Hemp flower is one of the most requested hemp flowers to date, and we are finally releasing it to all of you! This flower is going to treat you very much like how an Indica flower might treat you. Much like a good Delta 9 flower, this usually creates an Indica-themed experience that includes a body buzz and a very nice, light, head buzz that will help drive the point home. Perfect for chilling, kicking back, and spending quality time with your couch and TV. A great way to end your night or enjoy a chill weekend.
Sour Lifter
This flower is gassy, earthy, and helps to provide some very nice base ground for the full Indica-themed experiences that are brought on by the addition of HHC. This combination is great for kicking back!
CBD CBG
22.43% 0.00%
HHC THCA
16.00% 0.84%
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.