Hot Hemp Pre-rolls are on a different level. If you are looking for the perfectly crafted pre-roll, filled with select premium hemp flower and just the perfect amount of shake to provide a smooth and enjoyable smoking experience, then you have found the perfect pre-rolls.



THC Delta 8 – Hot Hemp – Pre-Rolls – 24 pack with display. Pick your strain. Comes one strain per 24 count box. Great visibility for re-sellers.

Our Hot Hemp pre-rolled joints are well made, perfectly packed, with a non-cotton filter tip.



Our selection is constantly changing! If there is a strain available that you favor, we suggest getting it while supplies last! Our pre-rolls fly off of the shelf quickly, so order yours now!



Having a hard time choosing just one?



Don’t worry, we know the feeling. Sometimes it’s too good to just choose one or two. If you’re feeling indecisive on your strain choice, try the Hot Hemp Pre-roll Sample Pack (5ct) to get a variety of our available strains in five premium pre-rolled joints.



Why Choose Utoya Hot Hemp / Why Utoya’s Hot Hemp Is Increasing In Popularity

Utoya Hot Hemp Sprayed Delta 8 Difference Graphic

Utoya’s process involves proprietary machinery that is specially crafted to allow us to treat our CBD Hemp Flowers and make them into the Hot Hemp you know, love, and enjoy today! The reason our Hot Hemp is out-pacing the competition is simply that our product is cleaner, tastes better, and doesn’t involve the use of additional additives or solvents to treat its flower.



Simply put, Utoya’s Hot Hemp is the way to go for the top-shelf solvent-free delta 8 flowers.



If you are unfamiliar with THC Delta 8, our pre-rolled joints are often a quick and easy way to try out a strain, and see how you like it. If this is your first time trying hemp flower treated with Delta 8, try a few puffs and feel it out. Remember that every strain is different, so you won’t feel the same with every strain we have. This is what makes our hot hemp pre-rolls such a popular option for trying out new strains!

