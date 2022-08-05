Use Code: LEAFLY at Checkout For 5% Off!



Incredibly delicious and powerful THC-O Delta-8 THC Hash

These hash bricks are the next big thing in thc-o and delta 8 smokable hemp and inhalation products. We are all familiar with the hash or hashish that we have seen over the years in the cannabis industry, and now hemp has one of its own and it’s incredible.



Three major differences between our hash and any other hash you are going to find is the potency, consistency, and taste. Our hash bricks are marvelously crafted using heat and pressure to create an incredible, delicious, and powerful smoking experience.



Premium THC-O Delta 8 Hashish

You can’t go wrong with a little hash. These chunks of hash are made with Organic keif saturated with THC-O and Delta 8 THC Distillates a little CBD and CBN to add to the entourage. You will get hit after hit of flavorful, delicious, smooth, and powerful smoke that will have even the most seasoned of users feeling the effects. NO ISOLATES NO SOLVENTS



What is THC-O Delta 8 Hash?

THC-O Delta 8 hash is layer after layer of premium, treated Moon Rock, CBD, and CBG kief, which is then treated with yet even more of our high-quality, clean, third-party lab-tested delta-8 THC distillate, with absolutely zero cutting agents or solvents. These layers of kief are heat-pressed together with extreme pressure, which in turn creates the incredible hash brick!



How do I smoke hash?

Take some crumble, break it up a bit, not too much mind you. Don’t grind it. You want a good-sized pebble to a rock, depending on the size you’re wanting to enjoy, and then place this into a water pipe/bong or pipe, use a standard lighter, puff, and enjoy!



Keep in mind that hash is much more powerful than even our Moon Rocks, and is not something you will want to smoke a lot of at one time, especially if you are new to Delta 8 THC or THC overall.



Will THC-O D8 Hash get me buzzed?

Hash is known to produce a stronger euphoria than Moon Rocks. This product is made to bring on an enjoyable euphoria that has a taste to match. Enjoy responsibly.

