About this product
THC-O/D8 Moon Rocks
THC-O Meets Delta 8 in these distillate-packed nugs which are heavily coated in rich, delicious keif. You’ll be on your way to the moon in no time!
Made with Cherry Diesel hemp nugs, these THC-O/D8 Moon Rock Jumbos are a cannabinoid wonderland featuring 5 cannabinoids!
This hemp strain is an Indica-dominant hybrid and is generally grown in Oregon. Not much is known about the descendants but based on its effects, it is evident that it is an Indica-leaning cultivar. It may suppress the system and calm the mind and body, both of which are characteristic of the Indica hemp strain.
Feel: Usually preferred as a flower to snuggle up in bed with, this hemp is known to be chill, except when you add THC-O, suddenly, you’re more likely to have a blast! Many hemp flower reviewers say that this hemp flower is not couch-locking by itself, but is pretty chill.
What are Utoya Moon Rocks?
Utoya’s Moon Rock Jumbos are made with the same top-shelf hemp flowers as our Hot Hemp brand Delta 8 Flower. These are premium, top-shelf CBD flowers that are grown indoors, hand-trimmed, and cured to perfection. These top-shelf CBD flowers are then heavily coated with our third-party lab-tested Delta-8 THC distillate and then tossed and pressed in kief. Our proprietary process involves absolutely no solvents. Our THC-O Delta-8 Moon Rocks are a top-seller for their high potency, fantastic effects, and delicious taste that is reJumboscent of real Delta-9 THC moon rocks!
About this brand
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.