Use Code LEAFLY at Check Out For 5% Off!



Sour Hawaiian Haze THC-O/Delta 8 Hemp Flower

Strain Profile Type: Hybrid

Strain Parents: DC Haze “CC” + Early Resin Bud (ERB)



Sour Hawaiian Haze THC-O/Delta 8 THC Flower

The Hawaiian Haze strain, similar to Honolulu Haze, is a well-balanced, earthy, fruity, tropical feeling strain, with a bright sunshine-like uplift, and a smooth buzz akin to escaping to a vacation in Hawaii. This flavorful and easy-going flower is perfect for newcomers to Delta 8.



The Hawaiian Haze hemp flower is named for its fruity and tropical aromas and tastes. This easy-breezy beautiful flower is akin to a Hawaiian Vacation. A little fun, a little chill, and overall very smooth. Earthy and peppery tones can be discovered in the after-taste.



Feel: Daytime flower – Ready for a good time, relaxed, and set for smooth sailing.



Geneticist: Oregon CBD



What is Utoya Hot Hemp?

Hot Hemp is Utoya’s top-shelf and best-selling brand of Delta-8 THC hemp flower. These are premium, top-shelf CBD flowers that are grown indoors, hand-trimmed, and cured to perfection. These top-shelf CBD flowers are then treated with our proprietary process that involves absolutely no solvents. Hot Hemp is a top-seller for its high quality, great taste, and phenomenal effects. It’s no wonder our Delta-8 flower is rated number one in the nation!



Does Sour Hawaiin Haze with THC-O and Delta 8 Compare to Marijuana?

We use top-quality indoor-grown hand-trimmed hemp flowers and we combine them with the best Delta 8 THC distillate and THC-O on the market, using only heat and pressure to create our delta 8 and THC-O flower. This stuff isn’t quite the same as your medicinal marijuana dispensary stuff, but it will get you to where you’re looking to go with the added benefit of a fully unlocked entourage effect given the range of cannabinoids you have immediately within this one plant.



THC-O is reputed to be 3 times stronger than Delta 9 THC, and we want to make sure that this portion of the product description is communicated properly.



Your tolerance for Delta 9 THC (medical marijuana), Delta 8 THC, or any other variant of a cannabinoid has no bearing on your tolerance for THC-O. Do not use your tolerance for these cannabinoids to guess or estimate your tolerance for THC-O. Start small and slow. Find your comfort zone before exploring further.

The effects of THC-O are typically felt within 30 minutes of use, however, most people may not feel much in the beginning.

THC-O can have euphoric effects lasting for between 1 and 5 hours. Plan your day accordingly.

THC-O can potentially produce psychedelic effects, however, this is entirely dependent upon the individual consuming the product and their body chemistry and brain structure. Start small and slow. Find your comfort zone before exploring further.

Some people may experience a different effect than others, however, the effects listed above are the most commonly reported effects so far.

THC-O requires enzymes in the brain to become active. Heat does not play a factor in the activation of this cannabinoid.

THC-O is not a naturally occurring cannabinoid, however, it is not the same as a synthetic cannabinoid or designer cannabinoid, as it is directly created from the hemp plant itself. THC-O is not the same as K2/Spice.

For more information, be sure to check out Joe’s Corner for The History and Science Behind THC-O and The Effects of THC-O.

Top Questions About Ordering Hot Hemp Delta 8 Flower From Utoya:

Q: Where can I buy Utoya Delta 8 Flower other than at Utoya.com? Can I visit a store or a smoke shop?

A: Yes! We are in several locations, check out our Store Locator here!

Q: I am concerned about getting a package that looks like it contains hemp or marijuana. Is your packaging discreet?

A: Our shipping is discreet! We ship using standard postal service packaging. This means that there is no indication on the box for what is inside. Your shipping label only says that you bought from Utoya Organics. The box does not mention hemp, cannabis, CBD, THC, cannabinoids, or anything else on the box.

Q: Will I fail a drug test by smoking Delta-8 THC?

A: Yes, you will likely fail a drug test with delta 8 THC in your system. If you need to pass a drug screening, then we suggest you do not use Delta 8 or Full-Spectrum CBD products.

Q: Will I get “high” with Delta 8 Flower?

A: Yes. You will get a euphoria! It is not known to be as intense of euphoria as its isomer relative, Delta 9 THC that is present in medicinal marijuana.

Q: Does Utoya use any solvents to treat the CBD flower with Delta 8 THC Distillate?

A: Utoya does not use solvents to treat its Delta 8 buds. Utoya only uses heat and pressure to make its flower. Check out our video about Hot Hemp and why Utoya is rated number one in the nation!

Q: Do you ship outside of the United States? / Do you ship to the UK / Do you ship to Australia / Do you ship to the Netherlands

A: No, at this time we have not established relationships with external country customs and cannot guarantee safe delivery of your package. We look forward to serving outside of the United States as soon as possible.

Check out our FAQ for more questions and answers, or submit your own and get it featured!