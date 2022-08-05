Use Code LEAFLY at Check Out For 5% Off!



Sour Suver Haze THC-O/Delta 8 THC Hemp Flower



Suver Haze is the perfect day or night hybrid by itself, but its Sativa side is picked up more thanks to the presence of Delta 8 THC and THC-O! This flower is sure to deliver a full, rich, heady experience, with a balance of enjoyability. This bud is great at home, or while getting things done. Whichever direction you’re looking to turn, Suver Haze is there to help you out!



Hemp Flower with THC-O and Delta 8 THC

THC-O and Delta 8 are masterfully infused into this incredible premium CBD flower and topped with CBG kief! This features two psychoactive cannabinoids alongside CBG and full spectrum flower such as this particular strain featuring a light amount of CBGA all on its own with a well-met percentage of CBD, giving a more broad activation of the receptors throughout the body, and the euphoria is very enjoyable for very many of our users.



What is Utoya Hot Hemp?

Hot Hemp is Utoya’s top-shelf and best-selling brand of Delta-8 THC hemp flower. These are premium, top-shelf CBD flowers that are grown indoors, hand-trimmed, and cured to perfection. These top-shelf CBD flowers are then treated with our proprietary process that involves absolutely no solvents. Hot Hemp is a top-seller for its high quality, great taste, and phenomenal effects. It’s no wonder our hemp flower is rated number one in the nation!



Does Flower with THC-O and Delta 8 Compare to Marijuana?

We use top-quality indoor-grown hand-trimmed hemp flowers and we combine them with the best Delta 8 THC distillate and THC-O on the market, using only heat and pressure to create our delta 8 and THC-O flower. This stuff isn’t quite the same as your marijuana dispensary stuff, but it will get you to where you’re looking to go with the added benefit of a fully unlocked entourage effect given the range of cannabinoids you have immediately within this one plant.



THC-O is reputed to be 3 times stronger than Delta 9 THC, and we want to make sure that this portion of the product description is communicated properly.



Your tolerance for Delta 9 THC (medical marijuana), Delta 8 THC, or any other variant of a cannabinoid has no bearing on your tolerance for THC-O. Do not use your tolerance for these cannabinoids to guess or estimate your tolerance for THC-O. Start small and slow. Find your comfort zone before exploring further.

The effects of THC-O are typically felt within 30 minutes of use, however, most people may not feel much in the beginning.

THC-O can have euphoric effects lasting for between 1 and 5 hours. Plan your day accordingly.

THC-O can potentially produce psychedelic effects, however, this is entirely dependant upon the individual consuming the product and their body chemistry and brain structure. Start small and slow. Find your comfort zone before exploring further.

Some people may experience a different effect than others, however, the effects listed above are the most commonly reported effects so far.

THC-O requires enzymes in the brain to become active. Heat does not play a factor in the activation of this cannabinoid.

THC-O is not a naturally occurring cannabinoid, however, it is not the same as a synthetic cannabinoid or designer cannabinoid, as it is directly created from the hemp plant itself. THC-O is not the same as K2/Spice.

