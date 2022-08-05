About this product
THC-O and Delta 8 THC CBD Flower – Super Sour Space Candy
Strain Profile Type: Sativa
Strain Parents: Sour Tsunami + Early Resin Berry
What does THC-O feel like?
Effects typically take around 30 minutes to begin to take place. The euphoria typically lasts anywhere from 1 to 5 hours. Plan your day accordingly!
To better understand the effects of THC-O and how it works, we suggest you watch Joe’s Corner episodes: The History and Science Behind THC-O and The Effects of THC-O. We also did a live product test of this exact strain in a pre-roll for Utoya Live Episode 15!
Common Effects Felt:
Ready for fun
Creative
Head Buzz
Giggly/Comical
Less Commonly Felt But Still Noted:
Couch-Lock
We focus on quality control to ensure that all of our products are held to the highest standards. They are tested regularly for consistency, potency, and purity.
Utoya’s new "Entourage Blend" incorporates several active cannabinoids along with other key supporting cannabinoids to create the first line of products that offers effects like no other hemp derived product on the market today. On top of the strategic formulas we are using Live Resin terpenes derived directly from the flower with NO solvents completing the Entourage in a way that you will certainly appreciate. Available in Vapes, Edibles, Chocolates, Beverages and Flower.
We also take pride in our Online Vape Builder! With 6 different Cannabinoid blends to pair with 10 different Live Resin Terpenes, there is a blend for everyone!
At Utoya, our primary goal is to impact lives across the country. We do that by providing effective alternative solutions.
We stand behind our commitment to inspire hope and restore happiness. There’s always an alternative.