Use Code LEAFLY at Checkout for 5% off!



THC-O Disposable Vape One Gram



Total Extract: 1000mg

Total THC-O 850 mg – 920mg

Total Terpene / Trace Cannabinoids 50 mg – 100 mg (when a flavor profile other than natural is selected)

Cutting Agents: None

There are no cutting agents used in any of our delta-8 THC vapes! This means that the inside of your vape cart is using pure distillate and terpenes. There is no MCT, no Propylene Glycol (PG), no Vegetable Glycerin (VG), no Vitamin E, and no Alcohol of any kind to ensure the best vaping experience.



DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. If you are taking medications, consult a physician before using this product. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.



What are Utoya THC-O Disposable Vapes?

Utoya’s THC-O disposable vapes are vape pens that are ready to go right out of the box! Just pull it out, puff to activate, no buttons, no mess, no wait. Plus it comes with a charging port, just in case, it dies before you finish your oil!



Common & General Experiences with THC-O Disposable Vapes:

While these experiences are “General” or “common” they are rather broad. True effects are determined by a few factors including individual body chemistry, terpene profile, and cannabinoid content. With that being said, these are the most commonly reported experiences from users of Utoya’s THC-O Vape Pens.



Uplifted

Euphoric

Creative

Comical/Giggly

A few people have reported these experiences as well:



Couch-Lock

THC-O Age Requirements

You must be 21 years of age or older to buy THC-O vape cartridges. The PACT Act is not known to affect the Hemp Industry or the Delta 8 vape cartridges. Utoya’s vape carts are free of tobacco, nicotine, and/or alcohol. These cartridges are not meant for re-use.



Instructions: How to Use Your Vape Cart

Our Delta 8 Vape cartridge is ready to go out of the box! Just pull it out, and begin to puff. It’s inhale activated!



Directions

Open the box

Remove the disposable battery from the box

Remove the protective covering from the mouthpiece

Remove the protective covering from the bottom of the vape cartridge

Place the mouthpiece (top of the vape cart) to your lips.

Inhale to begin vaping for about 2 – 3 seconds per puff, or however long you are comfortable with. Longer hits may make your nose feel like you want to sneeze or a similar sensation.

We don’t suggest that you hold this in for any amount of time, just inhale and exhale comfortably.

While this is uncommon for most of our cartridges, some people may experience clogging. This is because of the purity of the extract. Vape cartridges left alone for long periods tend to become sticky.



How To Fix A Clogged Vape Cartridge Safely:

Remove your vape cart from your battery

Hold the cartridge by its mouthpiece

Using a hairdryer carefully heat and slowly rotate the vape pen, making sure to heat the entire glass surface of the cartridge.

Do not get the vape pen too hot! You will not need much heat to accomplish better flow.

No lighters

Do not use excessive heat

Don’t push your vape battery or try to use it as an excessive heat mechanism

99.99% of our customers who have had this problem that followed these steps were able to get their vape cartridge back in working order. If you are still experiencing problems, and you did not use excessive heat, you may contact us and we will be happy to assist you!.,



DO NOT DRIVE OR OPERATE ANY MACHINERY WHILE USING THIS PRODUCT



Do not use if pregnant, nursing, or if you have any diagnosed or undiagnosed health conditions. If you are taking medications, consult a physician before using this product. Must be 21 years or older to purchase or use.



Federally Legal, legal in most states. Check your state laws to confirm.