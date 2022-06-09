Valhalla’s Blonde Ale has 10mg THC with restrained notes of cereal, grain, and spice, unmistakably from American and Belgian influence. This non-alcoholic craft beer is brewed identically to other top-notch blonde ales and then dealcoholized through a low-heat process to retain its natural terpenes and bolder flavor. Elevating and relaxing, yet focused and present, Valhalla’s Blond Ale is perfect for socializing or resetting at any time of day.