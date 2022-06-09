About this product
Valhalla’s Blonde Ale has 10mg THC with restrained notes of cereal, grain, and spice, unmistakably from American and Belgian influence. This non-alcoholic craft beer is brewed identically to other top-notch blonde ales and then dealcoholized through a low-heat process to retain its natural terpenes and bolder flavor. Elevating and relaxing, yet focused and present, Valhalla’s Blond Ale is perfect for socializing or resetting at any time of day.
Valhalla Confections
Valhalla Confections
Handmade. Small Batch. High Quality.
Valhalla Confections was founded in California in 2014 and rapidly gained popularity as one of the most consistently dosed, best tasting, and fast acting edibles brands on the market. Valhalla Confections are handcrafted by our talented staff in Nevada, California, New Mexico and New Jersey.
With a complete line of gummies, chocolates and infused beers, we have all you need to Find Your Valhalla 😉
