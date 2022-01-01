About this product
Inspired by the classic Italian ice flavor, Valhalla Indica Blue Raspberry Gummies will remind you of those summer afternoons filled with fun and friends. Each bag contains ten rectangle gummies testing at 10mg of THC.
About this brand
Valhalla Confections
Handmade. Small Batch. High Quality.
Valhalla Confections was founded in California in 2014 and rapidly gained popularity as one of the most consistently dosed, best tasting, and fast acting edibles brands on the market. Valhalla Confections are handcrafted by our talented staff in Nevada, California, New Mexico and New Jersey.
With a complete line of gummies, chocolates and infused beers, we have all you need to Find Your Valhalla 😉
