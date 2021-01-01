Valhalla Confections
Blue Raspberry Soft Lozenges
Inspired by the classic Italian ice flavor, Blue Raspberry Lozenges will remind you of those summer afternoons filled with fun and friends. Easy to cut into smaller doses, these heavenly lozenges are perfect for beginner's and experts alike because of their delicious flavor and ease of use. Valhalla Confections are creatively inspired and scientifically perfected in Boonton, NJ.
