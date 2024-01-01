Blue Raspberry Troche

by Valhalla Confections
About this product

Inspired by the classic Italian ice flavor, Valhalla indicia blue raspberry troches will remind you of winding down on a warm summer evening.
The Valhalla troches are confectioned to be one of the most consistently dosed, better absorbed, and best-tasting troches on the market.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Valhalla Confections
Valhalla Confections
Valhalla Confections was founded in California in 2014 and rapidly gained popularity as one of the most consistently dosed,best-tastingg, and fast-acting edibles brands on the market. Valhalla Confections are handcrafted by our talented staff in Nevada, California, New Mexico and New Jersey.

With a complete line of gummies, chocolates and infused beers, we have all you need to Find Your Valhalla 😉

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003318
  • PA, US: GP-3010-17
  • MD, US: G-17-00012
  • NJ, US: M000005
