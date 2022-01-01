About this product
In need of an effective and flavorful edible that offers relaxation with less psychoactivity? You’re in luck! Valhalla CBD Tropical Twist Gummies contain ten rectangle gummies testing at 10mg CBD and 5mg THC each.
Valhalla Confections
Handmade. Small Batch. High Quality.
Valhalla Confections was founded in California in 2014 and rapidly gained popularity as one of the most consistently dosed, best tasting, and fast acting edibles brands on the market. Valhalla Confections are handcrafted by our talented staff in Nevada, California, New Mexico and New Jersey.
With a complete line of gummies, chocolates and infused beers, we have all you need to Find Your Valhalla 😉
