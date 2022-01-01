Handmade. Small Batch. High Quality.



Valhalla Confections was founded in California in 2014 and rapidly gained popularity as one of the most consistently dosed, best tasting, and fast acting edibles brands on the market. Valhalla Confections are handcrafted by our talented staff in Nevada, California, New Mexico and New Jersey.



With a complete line of gummies, chocolates and infused beers, we have all you need to Find Your Valhalla 😉



