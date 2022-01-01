About this product
Valhalla Indica Sour Watermelon Gummies are a juicy blast of tangy and sweet watermelon that transports your mind and body into bliss. Each bag contains ten rectangle gummies testing at 10mg of Indica-dominant THC. Easy to cut into smaller doses.
About this brand
Valhalla Confections
Handmade. Small Batch. High Quality.
Valhalla Confections was founded in California in 2014 and rapidly gained popularity as one of the most consistently dosed, best tasting, and fast acting edibles brands on the market. Valhalla Confections are handcrafted by our talented staff in Nevada, California, New Mexico and New Jersey.
With a complete line of gummies, chocolates and infused beers, we have all you need to Find Your Valhalla 😉
