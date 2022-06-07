Valhalla’s enticingly lush Hazy IPA is packed with 10mg THC and dripping with tropical citrus flavors from Simcoe and Mosaic hops. This non-alcoholic craft beer is brewed identically to other top-notch IPAs and then de-alcoholized through a low-heat process to retain its natural terpenes and bolder flavor. Elevating and relaxing, yet focused and present, Valhalla’s Hazy IPA is perfect for socializing or resetting at any time of day.