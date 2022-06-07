About this product
Valhalla’s enticingly lush Hazy IPA is packed with 10mg THC and dripping with tropical citrus flavors from Simcoe and Mosaic hops. This non-alcoholic craft beer is brewed identically to other top-notch IPAs and then de-alcoholized through a low-heat process to retain its natural terpenes and bolder flavor. Elevating and relaxing, yet focused and present, Valhalla’s Hazy IPA is perfect for socializing or resetting at any time of day.
Valhalla Confections was founded in California in 2014 and rapidly gained popularity as one of the most consistently dosed, best tasting, and fast acting edibles brands on the market. Valhalla Confections are handcrafted by our talented staff in Nevada, California, New Mexico and New Jersey.
With a complete line of gummies, chocolates and infused beers, we have all you need to Find Your Valhalla 😉
