Watermelon Troche

by Valhalla Confections
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Valhalla Hybrid Watermelon troches are a juicy blast of tangy and sweet watermelon that can transport your mind and body into bliss! Experience relief and mood elevation without feeling sluggish – ideal for winding down in the evening before bed.
The Valhalla troches are confectioned to be one of the most consistently dosed, better absorbed, and best-tasting troches on the market.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Valhalla Confections
Valhalla Confections
Shop products
Valhalla Confections was founded in California in 2014 and rapidly gained popularity as one of the most consistently dosed,best-tastingg, and fast-acting edibles brands on the market. Valhalla Confections are handcrafted by our talented staff in Nevada, California, New Mexico and New Jersey.

With a complete line of gummies, chocolates and infused beers, we have all you need to Find Your Valhalla 😉

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10003318
  • PA, US: GP-3010-17
  • MD, US: G-17-00012
  • NJ, US: M000005
Notice a problem?Report this item