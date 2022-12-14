- Contains Organic Hemp

- Contains Delta-8 THC

- 100mg CBD Per Unit / 1000mg Per Pack (Based on the percentage of CBD compared to the weight of Organic CBD Hemp in each Unit)

- 50mg delta-8 THC Per Unit / 500mg Per Pack (Based on the percentage of delta-8 compared to the weight of delta-8 in each Unit)

- High Air Flow Biodegradable Filters (Gone in about 17 Days!)

- Paper Type: Organic Hemp Papers

- Product Contains Less Than 0.3% THC

- UPC Code: 686091695426