Welcome to Thrive, Vape Bright's revolutionary first product, designed to help you prosper and flourish. Each of these three Thrive cartridge contains 200 mg of great-tasting pure CBD oil with no PG or other carrier liquids. Designed for your convenience, the Thrive cartridge is easy to take with you and use anytime, anywhere that vaping is allowed. Each puff of Thrive delivers 1 mg of pure organic CBD up to 10 times what you get from competitors. <img src="https://track.revoffers.com/aff_i?offer_id=2&aff_id=1569" width="1" height="1" /> Your day just got brighter!
Our mission is to build a worldwide community of empowered, vibrant, thriving, happy and healthy people, all committed to sharing the news about the healing power of CBD oil. And thanks to your help, we are halfway there. With the guidance of CEO Jason Hand, Vape Bright has exploded onto the CBD vape scene, with a product offering that is the only one of its kind in the world.