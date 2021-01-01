Loading…
VapeDynamics

Hera 2

About this product

The world's first touchscreen easy-to-use, true dual use (flower & extract) vaporizer.

Seamlessly switch between Dry Herb & Extract modes (dual-use)
Ceramic & Stainless Steel hybrid dual-chamber.
Hybrid heating technology; high quality, dense vapor.
Compact sleek design; VUI touch screen.
High precision temperature control ( 350°F-450°F)
2680 mAh Li-Ion replaceable battery; 90 minutes session time
Active vibration, LED progress lighting control
1 year warranty, Patent pending
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!