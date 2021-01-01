About this product
HRB Dry Herb Vaporizer Features:
- 3 temperature setting / range: 300°F - 435°F
- Battery Capacity 2200mAh
- Battery Output: 4V
- Really Compact and Portable Size (105mm Long / 21mm Width)
- Ceramic heating chamber for low or high temp vaping without affecting the flavor of your dry herb
- Two different mouthpieces
- Universal Micro USB charging port
HRB Portable Dry Herb Vaporizer Kit Includes:
1 x HRB Dry Herb Portable Vaporizer
1 x Slim plastic durable mouthpiece
1 x Glass tube mouthpiece
1 x Cleaning Brush
1 x Packing Tool
1 x User Manual
1 x USB Charging Cable
