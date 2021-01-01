About this product
Features and Functions:
- 2 Temperature Settings ( 650 Degrees Fahrenheit & 850 F)
- 1200 mAh High Capacity battery
- Replaceable coil
- Instant heat Up time
- Quartz Bowl
- Proprietary Heater
- Extra Glass included
- Cleaning Isopropyle Tips
- Micro USB Charging
- High End Dab Tool
- 2 Temperature Settings ( 650 Degrees Fahrenheit & 850 F)
- 1200 mAh High Capacity battery
- Replaceable coil
- Instant heat Up time
- Quartz Bowl
- Proprietary Heater
- Extra Glass included
- Cleaning Isopropyle Tips
- Micro USB Charging
- High End Dab Tool
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!