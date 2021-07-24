About this product
VAPEMEDS® Strawberry Banana Vape Cartridge packs a relaxing and happy high that will have you feeling mentally stimulated but physically kicked from start to finish. It comes on fast and hard with a rush of euphoric cerebral effects that fill you mind with a giddy creativity and motivation. You'll be focused and energized, ready to tackle any mental problem at hand or to carry on discussions with those around you.
About this strain
Strawberry Banana Sherbet effects
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Talkative
50% of people report feeling talkative
Anxiety
50% of people say it helps with anxiety
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Eye pressure
25% of people say it helps with eye pressure
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒®
𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐬 𝐎𝐢𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐩𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐠𝐞𝐬
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 originated in 2014 with the simple desire to make the dankest vape cartridges on the planet.
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 510 threaded cartridge utilize iKonic ceramic technology by iKrusher to ensure optimum surface-to-coil coverage, maximizing flavor and vapor production. This is the industry standard for high-viscosity oils.
* iKonic Ceramic Technology
* Medical grade Borosilicate glass tank
* Lead-Free Copper center rod post
* Upgraded mouthpiece design to allow for maximum air-flow
* XL intake holes to allow for high viscosity
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 is tested at multiple stages throughout its manufacturing cycle by a state certified lab. We don't use cutting agents, emulsifiers or synthetic agents including vitamin E acetate. We test the final formulas for cannabinoids, pesticides, terpenes, microbiological and residual solvents
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 originated in 2014 with the simple desire to make the dankest vape cartridges on the planet.
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 510 threaded cartridge utilize iKonic ceramic technology by iKrusher to ensure optimum surface-to-coil coverage, maximizing flavor and vapor production. This is the industry standard for high-viscosity oils.
* iKonic Ceramic Technology
* Medical grade Borosilicate glass tank
* Lead-Free Copper center rod post
* Upgraded mouthpiece design to allow for maximum air-flow
* XL intake holes to allow for high viscosity
𝐕𝐀𝐏𝐄𝐌𝐄𝐃𝐒 is tested at multiple stages throughout its manufacturing cycle by a state certified lab. We don't use cutting agents, emulsifiers or synthetic agents including vitamin E acetate. We test the final formulas for cannabinoids, pesticides, terpenes, microbiological and residual solvents