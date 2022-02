VAPEMEDSยฎ Strawberry Banana Vape Cartridge packs a relaxing and happy high that will have you feeling mentally stimulated but physically kicked from start to finish. It comes on fast and hard with a rush of euphoric cerebral effects that fill you mind with a giddy creativity and motivation. You'll be focused and energized, ready to tackle any mental problem at hand or to carry on discussions with those around you.